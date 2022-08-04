Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Shoaib Akhtar said he has never seen a magical bowler quite like Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif.

Asif was a nightmare for batsmen as he had the ability to move the ball both ways and got wicked swing in all sorts of conditions.

However, his international career was cut short after he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

“I haven’t seen a magician like Mohammad Asif,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

The Pakistan team will now travel to the Netherlands to play three ODIs from August 16 to 21.

They will then head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

