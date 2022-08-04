Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar said legendary India batsman Rahul Dravid found it difficult when facing Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif.

He noted that Dravid, who is now India’s head coach, “was a technically sound batter”, but still had his skills put to the test by Asif.

Asif could move the ball a long way and troubled many batsmen in all types of conditions.

“Rahul Dravid of India was a technically sound batter but I have witnessed him facing difficulty against Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

