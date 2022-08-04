Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he should have only played three matches out of five in an ODI series.

He noted that the management should have been more careful when it came to managing his workload.

Akhtar was one of the fastest and most entertaining bowlers the sport has ever seen, but his career was hampered by injuries.

“The management should have been more careful and played me in only three of the five ODIs during a series,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He also holds the record for the quickest ball at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

The Pakistan team’s next assignments will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

Their series against the Netherlands will take place in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

