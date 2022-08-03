Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Incredibly gifted Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he has run about three times the “distance of the earth’s circumference”.

Known for being one of the scariest and quickest fast bowlers ever, Akhtar troubled batsmen all over the world during his illustrious career.

He played in 46 Tests and snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

The Rawalpindi Express also picked up 247 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 24.97.

In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“I have approximately covered thrice the distance of the earth’s circumference only by running,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

