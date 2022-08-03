Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he went bungee jumping after getting injured.

He recalled the incident, saying it occurred during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in 2004 when he sustained a groin injury.

The Rawalpindi Express was told to rest and recuperate in the hopes that he would be available to play at some point during the tour.

However, when the team went for an official dinner, he booked a helicopter and went bungee jumping.

“I remember during the 2004 tour of New Zealand, the management asked me to take rest as I was injured,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

“I was clearly instructed not to do anything that would hurt my chances of playing during the tour. As soon as everyone left for the official dinner, I booked a helicopter and headed out for bungee jumping, ignoring the fact that I had been hit on the groin by a ball. As expected I was in pain after the exercise.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fast between the wickets, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player who puts opposition under pressure

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28356 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 2894 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8573 ( 5.83 % ) Shahid Afridi 40510 ( 27.56 % ) Imran Khan 28871 ( 19.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3152 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3155 ( 2.15 % ) Hanif Mohammad 533 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5278 ( 3.59 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3228 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8953 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10397 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1107 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1992 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...