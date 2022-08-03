Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar said he fed 15-20 foot long great white sharks during his birthday.

He admitted that his “legs were shivering” due to the size of the sharks that were around him.

“In fact, during the birthdays, friends tell me: ‘we will take you for feeding sharks as your birthday gift’. So, I was feeding great white sharks in the deep-sea ocean,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

“My legs were shivering, as the sharks were 15-20 feet long.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

