Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his ability to run fast between the wickets.
He noted that this “always keeps the opposing team under pressure”.
Rizwan recently featured in the first Test against Sri Lanka and scored 19 and 40 as Pakistan won by four wickets.
“He always keeps the opposing team under pressure with his quick running between the wickets,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.
In the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs, he made 24 and 37.
With Sri Lanka triumphing in that match, they ensured the series ended as a 1-1 draw.
