Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his ability to run fast between the wickets.

He noted that this “always keeps the opposing team under pressure”.

Rizwan recently featured in the first Test against Sri Lanka and scored 19 and 40 as Pakistan won by four wickets.

“He always keeps the opposing team under pressure with his quick running between the wickets,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

In the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs, he made 24 and 37.

With Sri Lanka triumphing in that match, they ensured the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Done really well for a couple of years, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player in no danger of being dropped

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47246 ( 12.16 % ) Babar Azam 295829 ( 76.12 % ) Steve Smith 6809 ( 1.75 % ) Ben Stokes 8405 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13887 ( 3.57 % ) Joe Root 2948 ( 0.76 % ) Rashid Khan 2789 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1256 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2055 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1260 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3028 ( 0.78 % ) Kagiso Rabada 772 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2359 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...