Pakistan fast bowling king Shoaib Akhtar said he enjoyed taking breaks during his illustrious career as it helped rejuvenate him.
However, he pointed out that the team management did not always understand that.
The Rawalpindi Express added that this was the case when he played first-class cricket as well.
“During my playing days, a break used to always rejuvenate me. But the team management did not understand me. Even at the first-class level, the story was the same,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.
Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
He also holds the record for the fastest ball bowled, which was clocked at 161.3 kph during the 2003 World Cup.
