Pakistan pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar said he never cut corners when it came to international matches or practice as he always bowled from his full run-up.

The Rawalpindi Express was a feared bowler during his career as he had the ability to bowl over 160 kph.

In fact, he still holds the record for the fastest ball ever bowled in an international match at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

“During the match or practice, I always used to bowl from my full run-up,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Akhtar took 178 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, he ended up with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

