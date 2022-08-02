Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam doesn’t miss out on the opportunity to hit boundaries.

He also praised the 27-year-old for his ability to regularly rotate the strike in order to keep the runs flowing for himself and the team.

Azam was in superb form in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he fought brilliantly in the first innings and scored a sensational 119, which came off 244 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

He also did well in the second innings as he struck 55 off 104 deliveries, which included four boundaries and a six.

His efforts with the bat proved crucial as Pakistan won the match by four wickets.

“He hits a boundary whenever there is an opportunity while also continuing to rotate the strike,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

In the second Test, he started off by scoring 16 in the first innings. In the second, he put up more a fight and made 81, which came off 146 balls and included six boundaries and a six.

However, that was not enough to stop Pakistan from losing the match by 246 runs.

With Sri Lanka winning the second Test, the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

