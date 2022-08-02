Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has “done really well” over the last couple of years.

Rizwan is Pakistan’s go-to wickeeper-batsman in all three formats and has very few rivals at the moment.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka, he scored 19 and 40 as Pakistan emerged victorious by four wickets.

“Rizwan has also done really well during the last couple of years,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

The 30-year-old followed that up with 24 and 37 in the second Test, which Pakistan lost by 246 runs.

Due to this, the two-Test series finished as a 1-1 draw.

