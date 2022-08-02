Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said there is no doubt in his mind that captain Babar Azam is “world-class”.

Azam played a key role in leading Pakistan to a four-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he made scores of 119 and 55.

“Babar is a world-class player,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

The 27-year-old continued to shine in the second Test in Galle as he led by example with the bat.

He made 16 in the first innings before following that up with a gritty 81 in the second.

Despite putting up a great fight, Azam couldn’t prevent his side from losing by 246 runs.

As a result of this, the two-Test series ended as a 1-1 draw.

