Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said there is no doubt in his mind that captain Babar Azam is “world-class”.
Azam played a key role in leading Pakistan to a four-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he made scores of 119 and 55.
“Babar is a world-class player,” Yousuf said in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.
The 27-year-old continued to shine in the second Test in Galle as he led by example with the bat.
He made 16 in the first innings before following that up with a gritty 81 in the second.
Despite putting up a great fight, Azam couldn’t prevent his side from losing by 246 runs.
As a result of this, the two-Test series ended as a 1-1 draw.
