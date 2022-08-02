Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is working on his fitness in order to build up more speed when bowling.

Afridi has surpassed the 150 kph mark in the past, but is aiming to get even faster.

He recently took four wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

“I’m working on my fitness in order to increase my speed,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

However, the 22-year-old watched the second Test from the sidelines as he sustained a knee injury on the fourth day of the first Test.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 246 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Speed is nothing without line and length, successful Pakistan fast bowler says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47246 ( 12.16 % ) Babar Azam 295829 ( 76.12 % ) Steve Smith 6809 ( 1.75 % ) Ben Stokes 8405 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13887 ( 3.57 % ) Joe Root 2948 ( 0.76 % ) Rashid Khan 2789 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1256 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2055 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1260 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3028 ( 0.78 % ) Kagiso Rabada 772 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2359 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...