Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he is working on his fitness in order to build up more speed when bowling.
Afridi has surpassed the 150 kph mark in the past, but is aiming to get even faster.
He recently took four wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.
“I’m working on my fitness in order to increase my speed,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
However, the 22-year-old watched the second Test from the sidelines as he sustained a knee injury on the fourth day of the first Test.
Pakistan lost the second Test by 246 runs, which resulted in the series finishing as a 1-1 draw.
