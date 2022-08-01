Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he loved bowling bouncers to see batsmen “jump like monkeys”.

Akhtar made a name for himself as one of the scariest seamers in the game as he still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

“I bowled bouncers because watching batters jump like monkeys was heartening to see,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

