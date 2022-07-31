Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan legend Mushtaq Ahmed admitted that fellow spinner Faisal Akram is a “very promising cricketer”.

He noted that the 18-year-old is a “keen learner of the game”, and added that he really enjoys it when Akram “deceives batters in the nets”.

Akram is regarded as one of the top spin prospects in the country, especially after he rose to prominence when he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw last year.

“The thing that inspires me as a coach is talent and Faisal is a very promising cricketer. I enjoy it when he deceives batters in the nets and he is a keen learner of the game,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is now in Sri Lanka, where he made scores of 119 and 55 in the first Test, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

In the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs, he made 16 and 81.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Has to be stronger, Mushtaq Ahmed on Pakistan youngster with a bright future

What are your thoughts on Faisal Akram? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Faisal Akram? He is really good! 105 ( 55.85 % ) He is ok! 45 ( 23.94 % ) He is overrated! 38 ( 20.21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...