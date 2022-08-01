Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he “wanted to hit batters on the head” as he has the pace to do so and it “is the perk of being a fast bowler”.

The Rawalpindi Express unsettled and hurt plenty of batsmen throughout his career with his lethally quick pace.

This earned him the reputation as one of the most frightening bowlers in the history of the sport.

“Not going to lie, I wanted to hit batters on the head as I had the pace. This is the perk of being a fast bowler, it simply has to happen,” he told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old finished with 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

