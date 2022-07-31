Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan great Mushtaq Ahmed said promising spinner Faisal Akram has to be mentally and physically stronger in order to become a better player.

He noted that the 18-year-old has been “working on his mental toughness and on his body”.

Faisal is seen as one of the top up-and-coming spinners in Pakistan as he has shown a lot of potential.

The teenager, who dismissed Babar Azam lbw last year, featured for Southern Punjab in this year’s Pakistan Cup and finished with four wickets to his name in five matches at an average of 49.

“We are currently working on his mental toughness and on his body. His body needs to be strong and he will surely improve,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In Pakistan’s recently-concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam was in wonderful form as he accumulated 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

