Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Iconic Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said Faisal Akram is a talent to watch out for as “he has all the tricks in his bag”.

Akram is only 18, but has already started capturing a lot of attention, especially when he got Pakistan captain Babar Azam out lbw.

He recently played for Southern Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and took four wickets in five matches at an average of 49.

Despite this, he is still seen as one of the top spin prospects in the country.

“He has all the tricks in his bag,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He scored 119 and 55 in the first Test in Galle, which his side won by four wickets.

He then made 16 and 81 in the second Test, but his efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka demolished Pakistan by 246 runs.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

