Mushtaq Ahmed said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan teenager Faisal Akram is a “mystery spinner”.

The 18-year-old is seen as a promising prospect as he has shown flashes of brilliance in his career thus far.

He rose to fame last year after it was revealed that he trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam lbw.

Having worked with Faisal, Mushtaq likes what he has seen from the youngster thus far.

“Faisal is a mystery spinner, I have worked with him in the camp previously,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam amassed 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The series concluded as a 1-1 draw after Pakistan won the first Test and Sri Lanka bounced back to clinch the second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

