Image courtesy of: Pikwizard
Up-and-coming Pakistan spinner Faisal Akram said it is a “great challenge” to bowl to captain Babar Azam and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.
Both players have been in fantastic form lately as they have been run-scoring machines.
Akram noted that he is forced to “devise new strategies” when bowling to them in order to try and outsmart them.
“Bowling to batters like Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq is a great challenge and I enjoy it as it forces you to devise new strategies,” the 18-year-old told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricwick.
In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.
As for Imam, he made 118 runs at an average of 29.50.
The series ended as a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: This is what attitude is all about, Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar loves how power-hitter made his comeback
One thought on “Challenge to bowl to them, up-and-coming spinner Faisal Akram on two Pakistan run-scoring machines”
Dwayne Leverock