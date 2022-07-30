Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he loves the way India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his comeback to the national team.

Karthik was brilliant for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) as he scored 330 runs in 16 matches, which included a top score of 66 not out, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 183.33.

The way he finished matches not only entertained everyone, but captured the attention of the national selectors too.

The 37-year-old subsequently made his international return in India’s T20 series against Ireland, where he made scores of 5 not out and 0.

He then featured in the three-match T20 series against England and accumulated 29 runs in three games at an average of 9.66.

“I usually avoid speaking about people’s personal lives. What I want to say here is that he had suffered some setbacks in his personal life, but he came back really well after that,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

“I have followed his personal life and read quite a bit about it. And I really like how he has come back. I would say well done to him. This is what attitude is all about.

“It’s a big thing. Dinesh Karthik is a player from my era. He’s really fit and mentally strong. Good things happen to good people. Great to see the way he has made a comeback into the Indian team. My best wishes are with him.”

Karthik has been included in India’s squad for the ongoing five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

He was outstanding in the first match as he hammered 41 runs off 19 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Karthik was named Man of the Match for his brutal knock as India crushed the West Indies by 68 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s going to be promoted up the batting order, Babar Azam says he knows the potential of 23-year-old Pakistan player

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 46982 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 293081 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6792 ( 1.76 % ) Ben Stokes 8383 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13858 ( 3.6 % ) Joe Root 2855 ( 0.74 % ) Rashid Khan 2759 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1241 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2019 ( 0.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1250 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2968 ( 0.77 % ) Kagiso Rabada 759 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2331 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...