Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he will be promoting spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan up the order when batting.

Azam noted that he knows the potential Shadab possesses, along with the bat that he has had a lot of success while playing in the top order for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab regularly bats lower down the order in limited overs cricket, but since the national team has struggled to find the right people to fill the batting slots in their middle order, the Pakistan skipper feels that Shadab might be the answer.

“We will promote Shadab in batting as we know his potential,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The talented batsman was in fabulous form in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s four wicket-win, scoring 119 in the first innings and 55 in the second.

He followed that up with scores of 16 and 81 in the second Test, but Pakistan lost by 246 runs.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

