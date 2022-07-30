Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will help bolster the middle order in limited overs matches.
The team’s middle order woes have been well documented and a number of candidates have been tried.
However, it seems that Azam now wants to give Shadab and Nawaz a chance to show what they can do.
“We have brought in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz which will provide us much-needed support in the middle order,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Azam and Nawaz recently played in the first Test against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won by four wickets.
Azam made scores of 119 and 55, while Nawaz took six wickets, including a five-for in the second innings.
In the second Test, Azam scored 16 and 81, while Nawaz claimed four wickets in total.
Their efforts went in vain though as Sri Lanka cruised to a 246-run win.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
