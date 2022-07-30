Image courtesy of: Unsplash

England pace bowler James Anderson said he hopes to see Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali playing for Lancashire again in the future.

Anderson and Hasan played alongside each other in the ongoing County Championship season, where the Pakistan quick was highly impressive.

Hasan took 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

“I hope this isn’t the last we see of you. We’d love to have you back in the future,” Anderson was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hasan recently featured for Pakistan in the first Test against Sri Lanka and picked up three wickets as his side won by four wickets.

In the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs, he went wicketless.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

