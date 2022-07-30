Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said India speedster Umran Malik’s speed is “not going down” as he is constantly hovering around 155 kph when bowling.

Malik rose to prominence during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) when he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

He subsequently made his international debut in India’s T20 series against Ireland and picked up one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

He then registered figures of 1-56 off his four overs in a T20 International against England.

“After every match, his speed chart comes where he clocks around 155 kph and it’s not going down,” Akmal told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Malik was not included in India’s T20 squad for their five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

