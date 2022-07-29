Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said India pace sensation Umran Malik’s economy rate may be high, but he’s getting wickets, which is his job as a strike bowler.

Malik set the Indian Premier League (IPL) alight this year as he bowled at speeds of 157 kph (97 mph) during the tournament.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

The 22-year-old’s performances earned him a call-up to India’s T20 team for their series against Ireland, where he made his international debut and took one wicket in two matches at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

He followed that up with figures of 1-56 in a T20 International against England.

“His economy is high, but he is a strike bowler since he is getting wickets,” Akmal told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

“Brett Lee and Shoaib (Akhtar) bhai were also expensive, but they picked up wickets and that’s how strike bowlers should be.”

Malik was dropped from India’s squad for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

