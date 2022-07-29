Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled the incident where legendary captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq led the team off the field during a Test match against England.

The incident occurred on the fourth day at The Oval in August 2006 when umpire Darrell Hair penalised Pakistan for alleged ball tampering.

England were declared winners after Pakistan forfeited the match.

Eventually, the ICC dropped the ball tampering charge against Pakistan, but Inzamam ended up being suspended for four matches for his actions.

Looking back on what happened, Akhtar remembered telling the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman at the time that he didn’t agree with Inzamam’s move to take the team off the field as he felt it went against the spirit of the game.

“During the 2006 Test, Inzamam led the side off the field. I told the chairman that this is wrong, this is against the spirit of the game,” he told Sportskeeda Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

“Whatever it is, the protest is registered and now you should now go inside. The Test match should be completed, don’t let it get forfeited. I cannot support wrong things.”

