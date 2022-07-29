Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan said India batsman Virat Kohli is a “champion player”.

His support for Kohli comes during a time when the former India captain is struggling to regain his form with the bat.

Kohli is without a doubt one of the greatest players of the game, but his rough patch has left a lot of fans questioning whether he can get back to his best.

Rizwan, who is Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, said in times like this, everyone has to pray for Kohli’s success since he has been a hard-working player right from the start of his career.

“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer,” he told Cricwick.

“And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things.”

In the first Test against Sri Lanka, the 30-year-old scored 19 runs in the first innings before following it up with 40 in the second as Pakistan secured a four-wicket win.

He then made 24 and 37 in the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Told me to play close to the body, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan says he received advice from India batting maestro

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 46931 ( 12.19 % ) Babar Azam 292811 ( 76.07 % ) Steve Smith 6791 ( 1.76 % ) Ben Stokes 8380 ( 2.18 % ) Kane Williamson 13856 ( 3.6 % ) Joe Root 2845 ( 0.74 % ) Rashid Khan 2753 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1240 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2010 ( 0.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1248 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2962 ( 0.77 % ) Kagiso Rabada 758 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2327 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...