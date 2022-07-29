Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan said India batsman Virat Kohli is a “champion player”.
His support for Kohli comes during a time when the former India captain is struggling to regain his form with the bat.
Kohli is without a doubt one of the greatest players of the game, but his rough patch has left a lot of fans questioning whether he can get back to his best.
Rizwan, who is Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, said in times like this, everyone has to pray for Kohli’s success since he has been a hard-working player right from the start of his career.
“I will say that he is a champion player but at this stage, we can pray for him because he is a hard-working cricketer,” he told Cricwick.
“And tough times do come and things do get easier too. Every player has scored centuries and got out on pairs and this goes on. I can pray for him and I am hopeful that through hard work, he will control all the things.”
In the first Test against Sri Lanka, the 30-year-old scored 19 runs in the first innings before following it up with 40 in the second as Pakistan secured a four-wicket win.
He then made 24 and 37 in the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs.
