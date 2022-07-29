Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara advised him to “play close to the body”.

This comes after he played county cricket alongside Pujara for Sussex, where they both made their presence felt with the bat.

The 30-year-old scored 342 runs in five County Championship matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 57.

As for Pujara, he has amassed 1,094 runs in eight matches, which includes five centuries, at an average of 109.40.

Rizwan also featured in the T20 Blast, where he accumulated 275 runs in seven games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.83 and a strike-rate of 143.97.

“He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body,” he told Cricwick.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka, Rizwan made scores of 19 and 40 as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets.

He followed that up with 24 and 37 in the second Test, which Sri Lanka won by 246 runs.

