Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said there are so many undiscovered talents in the region of Kashmir.

His remarks come after he was appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Expressing excitement about his new role, Latif said he can’t wait to get started and help “cricket in Kashmir grow even [bigger and] better”.

“I am excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get started. I am passionate about cricket and really looking forward to helping cricket in Kashmir grow even [bigger and] better,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“We have a lot of talented young players in Kashmir and I aim to bring [a] the maximum number of young talents to be inducted in the league as their first introduction to global cricket opportunities.

“I know there are many hurdles but I am ready to take [up] the challenge and focused [on making the] KPL amongst the best leagues in the world.”

In the inaugural edition of the KPL, the Rawalakot Hawks were crowned champions after beating the Muzzaffarabad Tigers by eight runs.

The 2022 KPL is scheduled to be held from August 11 to 25.

