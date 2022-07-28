Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood said he is not surprised that Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was the world number one.

Labuschagne was the top-ranked Test batsman, but was recently dethroned by England star Joe Root.

Masood watched how well Labuschagne did while playing county cricket for Glamorgan before going on to maintain that form while representing Australia.

“There is no surprise that he [was] world number one,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Masood himself has been in sensational form, especially during his stint with Derbyshire.

He currently has the most runs in Division Two of the County Championship with 1,074 in eight matches, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

The 32-year-old was brilliant in the T20 Blast as well as he scored 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

His efforts won him a Test recall for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, he was not selected for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

He also wasn’t picked for the ongoing second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

