Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said if he had gone to the hospital 20 minutes later, his vessels would have burst.

He was recalling the serious illness he was diagnosed with just before the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

The 30-year-old recalled how he underwent 12 to 13 tests and no one was giving him any information on what was wrong with him.

“The other part was that I was asking the doctors about what has happened, and nobody was telling [me]. And everyone was playing with me (laughs) and no one was telling the exact things. I had [undergone] almost 12-13 tests. I was going back and forth (laughs),” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

“The nurse then told me that if I was late by 20 minutes, my vessels would’ve burst. She told me that I will have to spend one week in the hospital at least. I told her that are you crazy (laughs), I have a semi-final to play. She said it was not possible.

“Then the doctor came and said he wants to see me playing the semi-final. I said this was my wish too since it was a big event. I considered it important since the start of the tournament, we were unchanged.

“The players sitting on the bench might be much better players than me. We wanted to go with the same flow and the coach and captain also demanded this.”

Rizwan did play in the semi-final against Australia and made his presence felt with the bat as he smashed 67 runs off 52 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes.

Despite Australia going on to win the match by five wickets, Rizwan impressed everyone with his grit, determination and resilience.

He recently featured in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and made scores of 19 and 40.

In the ongoing second Test, Rizwan scored 24 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

