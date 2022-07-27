Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan recalled how he almost stopped breathing prior to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year.

He remembered feeling pain in his back and chest before being rushed to hospital, where he said he “couldn’t see anything”.

“I don’t remember much as such. When I went back into my room, I experienced pain in my back and then on the front,” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

“When I called you (team doctor), you told me to leave everything and get ready to go to the hospital. My family was there and it was a difficult time since I couldn’t breathe. We had to shift to the other hotel too. When I reached the hospital, my breathing had almost stopped. And I remember, I couldn’t see anything, it was getting [blurry].”

Rizwan managed to recover enough from the serious illness he was dealing with to feature in Pakistan’s semi-final against Australia, where he impressed everyone by hammering 67 runs off 52 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes.

His efforts went in vain though as Australia won the match by five wickets and went on to be crowned champions.

Rizwan recently played in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he scored 19 and 40.

In the ongoing second Test, he made 24 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

