Former fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, saying he will destroy cricket in the country.

Tanvir lashed out at Ramiz for organising the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) and instead feels that two or three-day tournaments should have been held.

“Instead of holding a Junior PSL, the chairman should have focused on organising two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Samaa TV according to Cricwick.

“The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long-form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes.

“This mentality will not only affect Under-19 cricket but also Under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved. People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket but our chairman is trying to organize Junior PSL.”

Tanvir also lambasted the PCB chairman over his advocation for the idea of drop-in pitches and instead wants him to focus on reviving departmental cricket.

“Every new chairman comes with a new logic which doesn’t help Pakistan cricket and the same goes with him. Instead of reviving departmental cricket, you brought up the idea of drop-in pitches which didn’t work out.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Sri Lanka and won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test is currently going on in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

