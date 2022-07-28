Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opener Shan Masood said he has seen “significant improvements” in Australia fan favourite Marnus Labuschagne’s batting.

He noted that he noticed Labuschagne getting better and better following his county cricket stint with Glamorgan.

“He is a prime example, and these are the things you look for. I saw significant improvements in his batting after his spell here,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Masood has also been in unbelievable form throughout his campaign with Derbyshire.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

As for the T20 Blast, he smashed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed as the Pakistan selectors recalled him to the Test team for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Masood was not picked in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

He also wasn’t selected for the ongoing second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

