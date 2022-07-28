Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan opening batsman Shan Masood said he followed what Australia superstar Marnus Labuschagne did in order to get back into the national team.

He pointed out how Labuschagne played county cricket for Glamorgan and scored a huge amount of runs. The confidence he gained allowed him to thrive at the international level.

Masood is hoping to do exactly the same as he recently played county cricket for Derbyshire.

The 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship right now with 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also accumulated 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Looking at his career path, Marnus came to Glamorgan, scored about 1,200 runs and then never looked back after getting into that Australian side,” Masood was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Masood’s performances on the county circuit earned him a recall for Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

He wasn’t picked for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

Masood also isn’t in the playing XI for the ongoing second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

