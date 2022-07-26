Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez believes opening batsman Shan Masood is the “complete package”.

He called on the national team and the selectors to pick the 32-year-old as he has been in red-hot form as of late.

Masood recently played county cricket for Derbyshire and is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship with 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the T20 Blast as he amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“[He] is a complete package for Pakistan cricket and should be utilised,” Hafeez said in a Twitter space hosted by Cricwick.

Masood was not picked for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle as Pakistan opted for Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.

He is also not part of the playing XI for the ongoing second Test.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3551 ( 77.1 % ) He is ok! 788 ( 17.11 % ) He is overrated! 267 ( 5.8 % )

