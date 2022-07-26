Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said opener Shan Masood must be picked in the Test and ODI sides, “if not all formats”.

Masood stormed back into the national team following a string of incredible performances for Derbyshire.

The 32-year-old is the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship right now with 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also amassed 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Given how good he has been, Hafeez said Pakistan have to take advantage of his form.

“If not all formats, he should definitely be a part of [the] Test and ODI sides,” Hafeez said in a Twitter space hosted by Cricwick.

Masood was not in Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Babar Azam’s side won by four wickets.

The second Test is currently going on in Galle, but Masood was not included in the playing XI.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

