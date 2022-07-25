Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he has never seen a better player than India batsman Virat Kohli in his career.

Kohli has the second-most ODI centuries in history with 43. He needs to score seven more to surpass the great Sachin Tendulkar.

In regards to Test cricket, he has amassed 27 hundreds.

At the moment, however, Kohli is going through a rough patch, but is working hard to rediscover his form.

In the recent ODI series against England, he scored 33 runs in two matches at an average of 16.50.

Despite his struggles, Hafeez still believes that Kohli is a once-in-a-generation kind of player.

“To be very honest, in my career if I have seen a player emerge and shine, that is Virat Kohli,” said Hafeez in a Twitter space hosted by Cricwick.

“The achievements he has and his honesty with the game. The way he has played this game with a lot of love and passion, I have never seen any player do like this. I have seen a lot of professionalism in him. I think instructing him what or what not to do would be wrong, but in my opinion, there are a lot of factors.

“If I go on my personal experience, the reason for your lean patch is yourself. At some point, you are not sticking to your basics which is why the lean patch is extended.

“It could be mental fatigue, different environment or different pressures during that period. I think he is a living legend. But I think he should give himself a break, do some self analysis and revisit his strategy.

“And the basics in his game are already there, he is wonderful player technically, tactically. I have never seen a better player than him in my career. But the factors around him, if he honestly assesses them and give himself a break and work on his basics again, that will help any player and not only Virat Kohli. But if anyone will continue playing under lots of pressure and different thoughts, it never works.”

