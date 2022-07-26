Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said he wants to represent his country in all three formats of the game.

The son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir is currently viewed as a T20 specialist as he has featured in 18 T20 Internationals to date and taken 24 wickets at an average of 16.41.

He has also played one ODI, where he took one wicket.

However, he has still yet to make his Test debut, which is something he hopes that happens in the near future.

It is likely that the 28-year-old will have to improve his first-class record before being considered for selection in the longest format.

In the 12 first-class games he has played, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 51.40.

“I want to represent Pakistan in all formats,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Qadir is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are currently in Sri Lanka and won the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test is currently going on in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Definitely must be selected for Tests and ODIs, Mohammad Hafeez on 32-year-old Pakistan player on a scoring rampage

What are your thoughts on Usman Qadir? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Usman Qadir? He is really good! 4 ( 66.67 % ) He is ok! 2 ( 33.33 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...