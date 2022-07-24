Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said Sarfaraz Ahmed is the “second-best choice” when it comes to wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country.

Sarfaraz has regularly been the back-up option for Mohammad Rizwan, but has barely featured in international matches over the last few years.

Nonetheless, should Rizwan be rested or unavailable for selection at any point, Afridi wants to see Sarfaraz taking Rizwan’s spot behind the stumps.

“Sarfaraz is the second-best choice in my opinion, and if he is a member of the squad, he should be given the opportunity first,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Sarfaraz is currently part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka. He was not picked for the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: He deserves to play, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan cricketer who is a back-up player

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 6501 ( 67.68 % ) No! 3104 ( 32.32 % )

Like this: Like Loading...