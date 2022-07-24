Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are the only two bowlers who have been performing well lately.

While this is a good sign going into the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, Hafeez pointed out that neither of them have a lot of experience playing in Australia.

As a result, he expects the men in green to endure a difficult campaign in the tournament.

“Only [Shaheen Shah Afridi] and [Haris Rauf] are performing well but they too do not have much experience of playing in those conditions. So I think it would be quite challenging for the side,” he told ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

Afridi played in the first Test against Sri Lanka and took four wickets. However, he will miss the second Test due to a knee injury he suffered.

Rauf, meanwhile, is also part of the Test squad, but wasn’t selected for the first Test.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

