Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed should be given a chance to play some matches if he is selected for a series.

Sarfaraz has become the back-up wicketkeeper behind Mohammad Rizwan and often spends the entire series on the bench.

Afridi feels that this is unfair, especially considering how talented the 35-year-old is and the fact that he used to captain the team.

“Sarfaraz should be given a chance if the selection committee selects him for the series,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Sarfaraz is currently in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan squad, but wasn’t picked for the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

