Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan star Shadab Khan said he and other spinners are lucky that they don’t have to bowl to legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Nicknamed The Prince of Trinidad, Lara was one of the most prolific batsmen the West Indies ever produced.

He represented the West Indies in 131 Tests, where he accumulated 11,953 runs, which included 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

But, Lara will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

The 53-year-old also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

“Spinners of our generation are lucky, we don’t have to bowl to him,” Shadab said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets and will be looking to seal a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which starts on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

