Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “deserves to play” if Mohammad Rizwan is rested.

Sarfaraz is the second-choice wicketkeeper behind Rizwan and often doesn’t get to play at all during a majority of series.

He has been limited to a handful of international matches over the past couple of years, but Afridi feels that any time Rizwan isn’t picked for whatever reason, Sarfaraz should be next in line for selection.

“If Rizwan is rested and Sarfaraz is in the squad then I believe Sarfaraz deserves to play,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Sarfaraz is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t selected for the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will be played in Galle from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

