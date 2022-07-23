Several fixers got out of their bans, Pakistan spinner claims

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said “there are several fixers who got out” of their bans.

The 41-year-old is currently serving a life ban given to him by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

He has called for this ban to be lifted so that he “can live peacefully and do my work with respect”.

“There are several fixers who got out of the ban. I don’t know why I am not able to get that treatment. I have played for my country and I should be given a chance like others as well,” he was quoted as saying by IANS according to A-Sports.

“Now I am not even playing any international cricket. I am not asking the PCB for any job, but please lift this ban so that I can live peacefully and do my work with respect.”

Kaneria represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.

He also featured in 18 ODIs and picked up 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was jealous of me, Danish Kaneria on entertaining Pakistan player

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28086 ( 19.3 % ) Waqar Younis 2880 ( 1.98 % ) Javed Miandad 8507 ( 5.85 % ) Shahid Afridi 40126 ( 27.58 % ) Imran Khan 28551 ( 19.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3125 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3084 ( 2.12 % ) Hanif Mohammad 521 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5238 ( 3.6 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3172 ( 2.18 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8854 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10292 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1094 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1969 ( 1.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...