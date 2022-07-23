Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne believes opening batsman Abdullah Shafique is “a really good find for Pakistan”.
Shafique impressed a lot of people, including Labuschagne, during the three-Test series between both sides earlier this year.
In the three matches he played, the 22-year-old scored 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.
“He is a very good player and probably a really good find for Pakistan,” the Australian superstar said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by A-Sports.
Shafique was outstanding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, especially in the second innings, where he scored a career-best 160 not out to lead Pakistan to a four-wicket win.
He will be looking to maintain his momentum in the second Test, which begins on July 24 in Galle.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
