Wahab Riaz said fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is one of the most talented and finest pace bowlers ever produced by the country.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but, at the time, did not rule out a potential comeback.

While there has been no indication of him returning, he has been playing domestic cricket in Pakistan and featuring in other tournaments around the world.

“One of the most talented and finest pacers produced by Pakistan cricket,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently 1-0 up in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka after winning the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

