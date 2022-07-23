I was always degraded by Shahid Afridi, Pakistan spinner says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has claimed that he “was always degraded by Shahid Afridi”.
He noted that Afridi “used to keep me on the bench and didn’t let me play the one-day tournament” when they were representing the same department.
The 41-year-old also praised legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for acknowledging that he was mistreated in the team since he was a Hindu.
“Shoaib Akhtar was the first person to talk about my problem in public. Hats off to him for saying it (how I was mistreated in the team because of being a Hindu),” Kaneria was quoted as saying by news18 according to Cricwick. However, he was later pressured by several authorities. He then stopped talking about it. But yes, it did happen to me.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan team is currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which will get underway on July 24 in Galle.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
