Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he sought advice from legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi prior to the team’s T20 World Cup match against India last year.

Shaheen recalled Shahid telling him to do something special so everyone in attendance takes notice of him.

The 22-year-old did exactly that as he ripped through India’s top order, taking out Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli later on in the match.

His efforts resulted in Pakistan winning by 10 wickets and claiming their first-ever T20 World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

“When we had that match against India in the T20 World Cup, I requested Lala to have a word with me,” Shaheen told Geo Super as quoted by Cricwick. “Because before that I played just one match against India, that too in Asia Cup, [which] was in One-Day format.

“And this was a T20 game and we never won a World Cup game against India. So I thought that this was a big opportunity for me. So I called Lala for some tips and asked him, ‘What do I do [different] today?’. He gave me very good advice and told me, ‘Do something so that the entire stadium notices only Shaheen’ and give your 100 percent in bowling and fielding. I just did that and we got the results.”

Shaheen took four wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

However, he will miss the second Test, which will also be held in Galle, due to a knee injury.

The second Test will begin on July 24.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

